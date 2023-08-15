The Tawas Drive-In
They say ‘change is good.’And I suppose they’re right (whoever ‘they’ are?); although that’s a hard concept to swallow when a once iconic local family landmark is wiped away from existence as if a hard pressed grade school feverishly erases all the student’s chalk etchings from the blackboard at the front of the classroom.
I’m talking about The Tawas Drive-In. There are certain spans of bitter memories in my brainpan where this very type of modification in venue seemed unnecessary and ruthless, despite that these changes ostensibly were making headway toward the better good, in the disguise of business progress and community prosperity. Well, I say phooey to all that nonsense.
And every once in a great while, especially during these warm summer nights, there is a fleeting moment where I will get all carried away and be gleefully reminiscent about a simpler, more nostalgic time in my life; where the family unit would load into the Vista Cruiser every weekend. The distinguishable rotund, neon glow lit, flashing angled roadside attraction marquee could not be missed from the highway, then we’d make our way along the lengthy serpentine line of idling vehicles to the front box office gate to pay our admission and enter into a fenced off 20 to 25-some odd acre lot to find the most pristine parking spot; and the metal box loud speaker attachment to the driver’s door window.
And we awaited for dusk before the bright shine of the projector flashing on the huge blank white screen platform at the front of the property; to lovingly watch all the coming attractions and the subsequent dancing hot dog and box of candy musical cartoon advertisement before the start of the featured first run movie.
The drive-in itself was located at 2005 N. US-23 in East Tawas (Baldwin Township), approximately two miles from the city limits on the corner of US-23 and Aulerich Rd. This drive-in was constructed on unused swamp land in 1952 by the Ashmun Brothers of Caro; and managed by local entrepreneur William Kitchen. The capacity was fashioned up to systematically accommodate about 350 vehicles per night, and it offered a full concession building that sold a variety of short order items and snack foods appropriate for the occasion.
It opened to tremendous fanfare and utmost curiosity on July 2, 1952 with the double bill movie titles, “Thief of Damascus” and “Hit the Hay.” In the subsequent decades that followed, it became a very popular main attraction for the Tawas area that drew thousands of movie-going patrons from all over Northern Michigan (and even further) every weekend from late May into early September every year.
My own personal recollect of the Tawas Drive-In started in the early 1970s. I was a Tawas native and a diminutive tyke of about 5 years old or so. You see my father was the weekend projectionist for the drive-in during its ‘70s heyday of classic film titles, and it was managed then by Hugh Kitchen. Our family would oftentimes accompany my father to work and view the movies from the comfort of our 1966 Dodge Coronet, whether a Friday or Saturday night; or in some instances both nights, it just depended on the content, rating and popularity of the featured double bill offerings for that particular weekend.
But there was nothing more visceral than the very festive atmosphere that a drive-in movie event could invoke for such fresh faced, impressionable kids such as myself and my younger brother, both of us already dressed in our onesie Peter Pan pajamas and Converse sneakers for the evening. The clearest skies and settling sunsets above us that made way for the brightest star shines and moon glows ever in the night time tapestry; I can still smell that particular fresh sense of drive-in dust in the air. The child play areas that were located under the towering wood beam and cement slab outdoor movie screen, with the complimentary benches or chairs from which the parents could watch over their kids, it was a common activity at the drive-in of this era. Boy, we’d get so invested in our rambunctious play that we would still be swinging high or pushing the merry-go-round fast as the movie titles started overhead of us on the movie screen.
There was this distinct whiff of freshly made buttered popcorn floating out from the concession stand vent pipe, the building located in the very middle of the property, that somehow snuck its way to every car present on the grounds to provoke such loud hunger pangs in our tummies from the backseat and beyond. And even though the evening was often plagued with mosquitoes in the summer months, mom was always proactive in bringing those curly-Q mosquito smoke repellent incense to slow burn on the dashboard. And the spectacle of the movies shown subsequently over the next few years that fleshed out my very appreciation for all things 1970s cinema, from the B-grade crime, western, karate and/or action flicks, to all the Disney animated features, to classics such as “The Sting,” “The French Connection,” “American Graffiti,” “The Godfather,” “Jaws,” “Rocky,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Grease,” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind’.”
The Tawas Drive-In managed to do very good business throughout the decade and it was eventually refigured to fit about 400 cars and/or trucks, although rag top convertibles, opening or closing their rooftops, during the movie viewing in the first few rows be damned.
So now into the 1980s, my pre-pubescent notions and ideals turned into teenagedom rebellion and angst, it became this right of passage to experience our very own hometown drive-in movie scene with the car keys in hand and without any parental guidance. It was a definitive moment of recognition and personality, none of which I had at the time, but there was still this insatiable propulsion to be a certain amount of cavalier in my life within an established company of friends and acquaintances. And our various hijinks ensued every weekend in or around the Tawas Drive-In just about every summer weekend, some instances of skirting responsibility but never anything destructive or malicious, it was strictly at the liberty of just having fun and living fancy-free, and occasionally somebody without cash hidden in the trunk upon entrance into the lot.
By this time, the sound system was synced up to FM radio in surround stereo from the dash of your vehicle, so the metal speaker boxes attached to the window pane became obsolete. And still we viewed some kick butt movies from anything with Chuck Norris or Arnold Schwarzenegger, to “Animal House,” “The Outsiders,” “Porky’s,” “48 Hours,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Gremlins,” and to every lame sequel ever known to man. It was still the best of times, ocassionaly with relationships sparked at the drive-in through a steamed up windshield, and in some cases, they ended abruptly with car doors being slammed. Although nonetheless, great memories were emblazoned forever without prejudice and there was nobody ever left behind.
But sadly by the year 1987-88, the popularity of drive-ins around the country had progressively waned, nobody wanted to take the time to leave the house with the family or with friends for a night of entertainment anymore. Premium cable stations such as HBO, and the VHS video tape rentals of feature movies became all the rage in the mid to late ‘80s and the spectacle of the drive-in theatre experience dwindled into eventual obscurity. Sadly, the Tawas Drive-In turned off the projectors and its neon lights for the final time in late summer of 1991, and its eventual deconstruction of the property took place the very next year; a change not necessarily good in the long run. Turned out that video, in essence, not only killed the radio star but the very heartbeat of our piece of Americana in Tawas.
This is dedicated to anybody and everybody who lived within a 50-mile radius, and who were fortunate to experience one the most iconic milestones of our loving northern Michigan area. Although always revered in longing thought, a very heartfelt rest in peace to the Tawas Drive-In.