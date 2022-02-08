It did not come to me as a surprise that Punxsutawney Phil, the famed Pennsylvania groundhog, had once again seen his shadow as part of his annual weather prediction on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. Like the 1993 movie called “Groundhog Day” about a weatherman reliving the same Feb. 2 over and over, this time of year feels like the same day over and over.
When Phil sees his shadow, it means that that there are going to be six more weeks of winter. If Phil happens to not see his shadow, it means that there are going to be six more weeks until spring. You can do the math yourself on Phil’s glass half full, glass half empty philosophy. Regardless of what Phil sees, I always like to see Groundhog Day come around on the calendar. It means that, indeed, winter is progressing, and soon we'll be out of the season in Michigan where the air hurts our faces and commuting to work may be a life and death situation.
The weather prediction of Phil is an annual tradition that the residents of Punxsutawney, Penn., have been doing since the late 1800s. A group of town elders, known as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s “Inner Circle” dig this large ground rodent out of its slumber, parade him around the townsfolk and television cameras every Feb. 2, to see what the create has to “say” about how long winter is going to last.
According to research, the average groundhog, also known as a woodchuck, lives around five to six years (longer in captivity with expert medical care, regular massages and a low-deductible insurance plan, probably), but this is not the case with Phil. Allegedly the “one Phil” has been doing his annual prediction since it began in 1887.
Phil’s alleged longevity can be attributed to the annual dose of “magic elixir” he is given by the inner circle along with whatever the heck groundhogs eat. According to statistics, Phil has only missed predicting the weather twice in his more than 100-year span of meteorology. This happened in 1942 and 1943 when the reasons were given that the “fog of war” clouded his clairvoyance on the weather.
But typically the “Inner Circle,” in the early morning hours on Feb. 2, gathers in their tuxedos and top hats, and foists Phil from his slumber, to see what he has to say about the weather. This has to be a great disturbance to Phil, as according to animal experts groundhogs do not get up in the winter by choice. They, in fact, spend about half of their lives sleeping or hibernating.
Experts say the only time a groundhog would naturally be up in the winter is when they awake briefly from hibernation in late winter to scout for a prospective mate. They don’t even do the “birds and bees” business, however, until springtime, opting to go back to sleep for a month or so after they’ve secured their girlfriend/boyfriend for the spring.
After poor sleepy Phil is ripped from his snuggly burrow, the Inner Circle’s President, the only member of the inner circle who can understand “groundhogese” asks him what his prediction for the season will be, and then the vice president of the Inner Circle reads off the prediction, which more times than not, is six more weeks of winter.
Phil has only predicted an early spring 20 times since 1887, according to records, although about 10 years of predictions from his records are missing. The lion’s share (or perhaps groundhog’s share?) of the predictions, 120 times in fact, have been for a “long winter.”
According to research, the tradition of Groundhog’s Day has its roots in pre-Christian Celtic times with a winter celebration known as “Imbolc,” that took place between the winter solstice and spring equinox.
In that culture, legend goes, there was a mythical goddess associated with storms and winter weather called “Cailleach” who would spend her time collecting firewood for the remainder of winter. If she intended to make winter last longer, she would make Imbolc day bright and sunny, so it was better weather to gather more firewood for the rest of the gloomy winter.
If the day had foul weather, it meant that she was asleep, and winter was almost over. The holiday eventually became “Candleas” on the Christian calendar, and it was said that if Candlemas was a pleasant day, it mean that winter would last longer, at least according old songs associated with the holiday.
The Germans added the prediction of the weather to the tradition, and brought it over to America, and picked the groundhog as a weather predicting animal when they moved into western Pennsylvania.
I don’t take much stake in Phil’s predictions. The weather is going to do what it likes. I image that Phil is probably fit to be tied after being yanked out of his slumber every year to predict the weather and just gives a bad prediction as a way to burn the Inner Circle. I don’t know, are groundhog’s spiteful?
Regardless, I think the tradition is nice because it reminds me, and the rest of the public, that winter is coming to a close, even though the days are moving like molasses in January (or February in this case) it won’t be long until we are mowing grass and running sprinklers in our yards instead of snowblowers.