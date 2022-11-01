Halloween is honestly my favorite time of year, and who doesn't like a good ol' ghost story, or a well spun urban legend, or even an old fashioned reckoning of an unexplained experience? I just eat up that kind of whimsical, ghastly, hair-raising images in movies and reality television, especially if the latter is accompanied by a grainy, blurred VHS video footage image to reinforce its legitimacy, but that wasn't always the case with me.
Halloween often invokes the ominous presence that compliments the mysterious, with a miniscule, yet precise, element of unpleasantness of the soul, that seems to linger and lurk amongst all of us while the in plain sight or in unfamiliar spaces. This season fosters the entity that lays just beyond the cusp of where the light and shadow blends into an empty darkness that invokes those fleeting thoughts of something preternatural or paranormal, an unidentified series of denoting events or implicating phenomena, such as telekinesis, clairvoyance, apparitions, or otherworldly contacts that are beyond the scope of any normal or logical scientific explanation.
Everybody has their personal tale to tell of capturing a moment of being completely vulnerable to the throes of whether you're the witness to a legitimate God-honest transcendental event or just the unsuspecting victim to an overactive playful imagination. There's nothing like the merriment of Halloweentime in our very northern community of Michigan to play into this honesty or the possible charade of it all.
And when Mother Nature gives her allowance for that distinct transition in our seasons of an Autumnal appearance, that just fits perfectly to all things atmospheric outdoors for this enjoyable lovely yet unrelenting spooky time of year.
This time of year is the picture perfect postcard of the falling leaves frolicking within a twisted swirling breeze, the bare treetop branches jutting out in their foreboding reach downward to grab into air, the salt and peppered grey skyline of intersecting clouds with a hint of pending gloom on the horizon and the inevitable fade from sunshine to dusk to dark, where all things go bump in the night. It's that particular frame of mind, a frightful stage is set; and the ubiquitous "legend has it" folklore is then thrusted into motion; just primed for and gives way to a sense of the supernatural; or maybe not. It's all about perspective and being level headed, right?
Or maybe that's what you have to tell yourself when left all alone in such a situation of a fight or flight reflex over a strange noise after dark.well folks, that was totally me in the 70's and the '80's
I was pretty much a tender footed wuss in my pre-teen years, the Halloween celebration was touch-n-go for me as far as "is it or isn't it" a legitimate cause for concern or was it just make believe for fun and fodder. I watched all the seasonal scary movies and TV programs of the time, albeit on the sly against the parent's discretion, peek-a-boo style with my hand plastered to my face, eyeballing through the index and middle finger, completely drawn to equal amounts of pure curiosity yet sheer terror to the images bestowed upon my little brain pan.
Then there was the ineffable, unsolved fractured fables told within my earshot by family members at the dinner table on any giving evening of the week that led up to tricks-n-treats.Their creepily creative yarns spun to entice belief of glowing little green alien pixies attaching themselves to the back windshield of the Chevy Impala while cruising on a dark winding remote country road or of a lost shadowy faceless figure appearing in the front yard of the house then knocking on the door at 3 a.m., only to just vanish away in a flash.
And for goodness gracious sakes alive, we lived behind a funeral home on Locke St. back in the day. I was a rather impressionable, hence a very gullible lad of certain flights of fright and it scared the ever living heck out of me upon laying down into my little bed at night and pulling the covers over my head, the corner night light was my beacon for survival until daybreak.
But I became more confident and comfortable about these fears growing into brooding yet open minded teenagedom...this is where I found the Fangoria magazine publications at Rexall's Drug Store for $1.75 and plainly realized, within its pages, the whole smoke and mirrors behind the cinematic make-up magic and special effects trickery was just for make believe, an enhanced onslaught of horror and fantasy images for merely entertainment purposes.
I was then transfixed; totally and completely caught up in the October days that led up to the All Hallow's Eve experience and spectacle to this very day. The tradition of binge watching spooky movies and TV specials about ghosts, spectres, UFOs and the Great Pumpkin, to tending to the yard decor as well as carving out Jack-o-Lanterns and the friendly scares as the young boys and ghouls approach the threshold for their ill-gotten booty of candy and goodies in a pillowcase...and I just want to take a moment in hopes to wish you all and your families may have a fun and safe Halloween night!!!