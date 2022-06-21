It is interesting how certain life situations shape one's path growing up in a small town like Tawas, and the inevitable "firsts," if you will, that come without thought or effort.
There was my first bicycle, my first black eye, my first crush, my first beer, my first facial hair, my first glance at cable TV's Home Box Office station (a.k.a HBO, that eventually led to my first "R" rated movie that segued into me being offered my first cup of coffee).
Here's my spin: once upon a time in the early 1980s every home had that black coaxial cable protruding from the wood paneled base board in the corner of any given living room. That cable found its very way from the house to the heights of the telephone pole out front, an inevitable life line if you will.
Once subscribed, an electrical signal was transmitted to the back side of the Zenith TV console next to the fireplace and in front of the Davenport. It was a creature comfort for the ages; just turn on the set, plop yourself down nose length to the glass, and start the couch potato viewing easy-peesy. No more rabbit ear antennas to wrestle — although gone was the entertainment value of watching my father strategically maneuver the antenna and himself to capture optimum television signal in attempt to view Detroit Red Wings hockey on UHF band Channel 50 on any given Saturday.
That entertainment (my dad, not the hockey game) was priceless. From his outstretched arms, tippy-toed precision reach, squat thrust motions and the occasional pirouette, he'd exhaustingly covered the 10 basic ballet moves while just about using up an entire roll of Reynold's Wrap aluminum foil to rid the TV screen of its poor snowy broadcast.
I had just turned a precocious 13 years-old and puberty hit me like a bag of bricks, me in my voice cracking, pimple popping' glory, the whole shebang. As a family, we were on a fixed budget thus unable to afford any 'extra' cable channel bundles that were offered, but my bestest friend and his folks around the block were a bit more fortunate, they had the coveted HBO channel (cue the beam of sunlight with angels singing heavenly music over his television console) and during a stopover to their house after school one day, the channel was playing in the background.
I watched with a curious and innocence at their TV set, I then inadvertently witnessed a scene of utter nakedness on the screen! Wowza! My eyeballs dang near popped out of my head!
Now don't get me wrong, these were decent people, a very caring, loving family, that just happened to have a premium cable channel of unadulterated, uncensored entertainment at their fingertips. And those precious marbles rolling around in my little brain pan as result were due to me being at the brink of teenagedom.
There was nothing more connected than the friendships that were forged and cherished back in the day, a band of merry boys made of "snips and snails and puppy dogs tails," with a hint of peek-a-boo curiosity beyond sneaking a look see in the pages of National Lampoon magazine at Schmidt's Soda Bar on Newman Street, and nothing more cherished than a Friday evening arrangement among the parents for me to spend an overnight at this neighbor friend's house, rich with a sense of belonging, a wealth of snack foods, and let's just face it, HBO with all the naughty bits intact.
The adults oftentimes viewed programming of their choice on the TV console in the living room, while we hoodlums had free range unsupervised of the channels on the TV in the den downstairs. Of course for us, HBO was always the preferred channel of choice, a slumber party that just happened to lack the slumber, we were all bug-eyed, slack-jawed and bedazzled in that darkened room, lit only by the pulsating TV screen until the broadcast went off the air at 2 a.m. (long before HBO was 24/7/365).
But after the broadcast we remained wide awake, stoked at recalling all the "Did you see that?!?!" viewing moments with glee until the wee hours of the night. The next morning, all of us hungover by the gluttony of chocolate chip ice cream, cheesy popcorn, and the gallons of caffeinated Faygo Moonmist, we begrudgingly made our way to the kitchen area lured with the aromas of bacon, eggs and coffee — did you remember this is actually a story about my first cup of coffee?
As a youngster, I never had the opportunity of choices when it came to all things adult, so when my friend's mother offered me a cup of coffee, I literally choked on my own spittle in utter disbelief and sheer giddiness with my response to the offer.
She placed the mug, full to the brim with all the fixings mixed into the brew right in front of me. The one distinction I lacked at that time of my life was common sense. So without missing a beat, I man-handled that mug full and commenced to chug the contents right down the gullet.
The obvious thing that never occurred to me was that coffee is served piping hot, and very bitter to my taste buds, which resulted in the ultimate spit take for the ages and everybody at the dinner table had a good laugh. To this day, every time I smell coffee percolating, I can't resist to remember my fondness for youth, friendships and HBO. And that experience has remained stuck in my psyche ever since my first (and last) cup of coffee.