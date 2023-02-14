Snow Tires

My family recently moved to Tawas from Atlanta, Georgia. My wife is originally from Michigan. I have been here many times over the past 20 or so years but I have never “lived” here. I have never lived in the North. I have never known seasons. We had hot and not as hot. We had deer but I did not know the deer population could rival the human population. I saw a wild turkey once as a kid and now I am staring at 30 of them.

