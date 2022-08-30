So a quick preface to my story: I’m not much into the whole hexes and spells of superstitions when it comes to wishing luck, hoping success, or requesting affliction.

That widely, held in the highest regard chant, action or gesture to obtain possession of the greater good within your world, this unjustified belief in the supernatural causation that unequivocally leads to certain consequences of a desired event or outcome, that’s not me.

Tags

Trending Food Videos