Resolution confusion for the New Year!
Here’s some self-reflection, with a wee hint of brain vinegar, as we embark on the year 2022. To start, I still have yet to see any of those flying Jetson family bubble hover cars in every driveway, I guess futuristic technology just fell behind. It’s really a shame that in the land of modern technology and communication with push buttons, swipe screens, laser sensors and that dang Amazon Alexa, we don’t have “old school” knowledge a lot of the times. I don’t think it would kill anyone to teach “old school” knowledge, whether it’s sizing up a tape measure, writing cursive with pencil on paper, driving a standard stick shift (especially “three on the tree”) or just counting back change correctly from the cash register. These were common skills of yesteryear that are almost gone with a lot of folks in 2022.
I never really subscribed to the notion that at the start of any given year that you should start a quest to push yourself into shredding any and all bad habits, character flaws and/or emotional tics, in an attempt to become a new and complete person, using a New Year’s resolution. For those uninformed, picking a resolution is a tradition in which an individual resolves to start or just remind one’s self of good practices, to face a distinct change in an undesired trait or behavior, to try to complete a predetermine goal, or otherwise to improve on their fulfilled lives for the new year. There are personal resolutions like exercise more, lose weight, quit smoking, love better.
There are even resolutions to manage different aspects of life better, which could include self as simple as not giving yourself unsanctioned haircuts to save money or placing a fresh roll of toilet paper on its spool correctly or refraining from your road rage, flipping off the finger gesture in the overcrowded Wal-Mart parking lot (confession, I’m guilty of all three-don’t judge). These resolutions are topped off, ususally by saying in your head “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough and dog gone it, I can do it!”
Readers, when it’s Jan. 1 and game time, resolution makers are all “on yourmark, get set, and go!” On the first day of the resolution, the resolution makers are always exhibiting a great attitude, then blasting out their full breath battle cry, and focusing on their positive mojo vibe, to accomplish the desired feat. But as of Jan. 2, there’s a bit of an unexpected wrinkle in the very fabric of their willpower.
On Jan. 3, they are followed by outside forces beyond their control, purposely holding in a basket wrap. Then on Jan. 4, and by Jan 5, those little voices in their head, with persuasive tones, play mental tug-o-war like an angel on one shoulder, and the devil on the other, which finally concludes on Jan. 6 with the reluctant decision to just plain scrap their resolution outright.
You then begrudgingly pull up your waistband in defeat, and accept your tiny participation trophy for effort, just as you make that third trip to the self serve bloody Mary buffet bar. They do say “change is good, but change takes time and patience.” Remember, regardless, however the days ahead leaves its stamp, it’s the little things that make a big difference. What’s considered doom and despair can easily make way for affirmation and prosperity, it’s all about proper perspective. Whether the passage of our daily life unfolds unequivocally with triumph and accomplishment, sorrow and despair, good fortune or untimely loss, the roulette wheel of chance, coincidence and circumstance is always rolling, it is with a divine faith and an unfathomable desire to move forward with heart, humor, humility, truth and perseverance. So hold strong our past, embrace our presence and give conviction to our future And may you all have a prosperous, enriched and safe Happy New Year!