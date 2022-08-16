There was nothing like the early to mid 1970s Tawas summers as a pre-teen neo zoomed dweebie free spirit. There was nary a care in the world, no school days, no dear old golden rule days, and no reading, writing and 'rithmetic taught to the tune of the hickory stick.
It was just laid back, being whole-hearted groovy all summer long, barefoot and fancy-free, a sense of sheer satisfaction, like getting the permission from my mom to lick the oozing double chocolate cake batter from the General Electric mixer beaters.
There was that innocence of spending an entire sun-soaked mid-July day on the shores of Lake Huron, the gang of local scalawags just out of the house searching for mischief, trickery, stealth and the pure satisfaction of loyal friendships everlasting.
The cast iron skillet hot on the coals beach sand beneath our feet, we'd dared one another with an air tight legal binding pinkie swear to jump in the brisk water, then breast stroke to the warning buoys and back to the shore in record Olympic time, then we'd hop on our Schwinn bikes soaking wet (with sissy bar, mind you) to look for any empty bottles and cans branded with a 10 cent deposit return, in hopes to secure the purchase of a large sugary cone of Superman ice cream at Marion's Dairy Bar.
There was never a better feeling of youthful accomplishment lying down cross-legged in the shade of a big old oak tree, assessing your pruned wrinkled fingertips, sand peppered dirty toes and candy-flavored lip smacks, true badges of honor at the time as our eyes felt heavy for a much needed nap. We'd then catch our second breath and fiendishly thirst for some further adventure and entertainment, all at our beck and call.
In the 1970s, it seemed like every small town had a particular family-friendly roadside attraction to where the seasonal tourists, as well as all the local natives, congregated to in droves to share their attendance in solidarity. In my mind, it was the Tawas' mini version of the likes of such amusement parks as Cedar Point, Six Flags, heck, even Boblo Island in Detroit. A place where life's little troubles and tribulations tended to fizzle away as you entered through the front gate. It was "The Hobby Lot."
This mysterious, magical place was just located passed the mouth of the Tawas River; driving south on US-23, the painted sign brilliantly displayed on the right side of the highway, joyfully signaling all passersby to park their vehicle, drop in and put on the happy face.
The Hobby Lot was an outdoor venue with a roof covered pavilion-like structure that offered a short order grill, an eating area, a game room and an authentic Wurlitzer 45 rpm vinyl record jukebox. The fairway outside most notably presented with putt-putt "pixie" golf, a super burlap sack wavy slide out back, guesstimated at about 120' × 21′ × 35′, and the most coveted main attraction, the various multiple individual spring loaded taught canvas fabric trampolines.
Oh, the many sights and smells were so overwhelming, there were these sticky glistening, high spirited sounds of a traveling carnival atmosphere that never uprooted its tent stakes, especially in the late afternoon into dusk time when the vast crowds of folks and families tended to arrive and partake.
The mosquito and June bug heavy buzz of the brightly colored neon lights that distorted all five senses into a schizoaffective blur of blended shades of sheer festivity and frivolity. The "now classic" rock and roll and country heavy jukebox, when most of those songs were still fresh to our ears, a musical jubilee that cost all of a dime a song to hear an eclectic melody of guitar licks with the poetic lyrics about anarchy rage, loves lost or rebel yells.
The din of the ring-a-ding pings and the whirly swirl sounds of the "Happy Days" pinball machine echoing in our ears. Then with the quench of a chili dog, french fries and a root beer float, this extravaganza seemingly was nothing short of spectacle.
And now for those dang blasted trampolines, they were all ground level, stretched spring tight over a five or six foot deep cement pit, three sets of three and they seemed to call out telepathically to the fresh young minds to lure and persuade one into believing that somehow catching major bounce air was something of legend.
Now mind you, there were no nets, tethers or cages for safety in those days, it was you, the trampoline and mother gravity all vying for bragging rights. Some brave participants were naturally coordinated and limber, and others, well let's just say they were better off on solid earth.
Bygone days, it was one of the ways we got our jolly kicks in smalltown USA before life grasped onto our souls...then when natural progress and legal logistics took hold, The Hobby Lot became obsolete and outdated; and eventually turned off its lights for good in the mid 1980's.
My apologies if my recollection seemed a bit clouded or fractured as an easily influenced youngster at that time, I would like to remember The Hobby Lot for what it represented to me; mirth, merriment and memories.