Our publication appreciates ongoing discourse on our opinion page in the form of letters to the editor submitted by our readers, including rebuttals to letters that were published. That said, due to ongoing incidents of personal attacks in the letters, we have decided to stringently change policies concerning letters and rebuttal letters with new guidelines.
As a result the following will be addressed:
• PERSONAL ATTACKS: We will no longer allow letters to attack specific individuals by name. Derogatory name calling is not necessary to get a writer’s opinion and point across, and will no longer be included in any letter. Writers should only reference the previous letter’s publication date and topic. Name calling and personal attacks should not be used to enforce your opinion and won’t in our newspapers. Be kind and play nice.
• EDITING: All letters are subject to minor edits for punctuation and style. However, any personal attacks or name-calling in letters will be robustly edited. If the letter has to be edited to the point that it changes the scope of the opinion, it will simply not be run. Although everyone is entitled to their opinion, we can no longer support this discourse.
• REBUTTALS: Exchanges among letter writers will be limited to two letters from each individual on a particular subject — in other words a letter, and a rebuttal, plus a counter-rebuttal from each writer. After that, the readers can carry on their conversation privately. Writers may complain that the other person “had the last word,” but that always will be the case no matter how long the exchange continues.
• OTHER REQUIREMENTS: As before, letters to the editor must be signed with a first and last name and include an address and phone number where the author can be reached for confirmation or questions. Unsigned letters will not be published. Letters must address the editor — not government, organizations or the authors of prior letters. Letters should be no longer than 400 words or they will not be published. Inappropriate content will be deleted and letters will run on a space-available basis. Letters are the sole opinion of the writer and do not reflect the opinion of the Iosco County News Herald or Oscoda Press. This forum is not intended as a thank you section for groups and organizations. “Thank you” letters should be addressed to the advertising department.
We thank you for your participation.