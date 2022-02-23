Needy families who may need help with food can show up to the Oscoda Area Schools athletic complex every fourth Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
This past Tuesday, Jan. 25, volunteers lined up to giveaway food to everyone who showed up.
Thanks to a "great partnership of a dozen congregations" and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Oscoda residents won't have to go without.
Eric Hendricks, Pastor of the Oscoda Assembly of God said the religious community in Oscoda have provided this service to their community for 19 years because of their love for god.
"Extending God's grace in this way is a simple and straightforward way to let our neighbors know that God loves and cares about every person and so do God's people," he said.
The food giveaway hands out a variety of meals, including but not limited to: canned foods; dry goods; frozen meat; bread; bakery items and fresh produce.
"Whatever is in the truck is what we get," said Hendricks.
Funds raised by local congregations and businesses purchase food items from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan out of Flint.
The food bank says they have distributed over 51 million pounds of food through a network of over 700 hunger relief partners in 22 counties.
Those interested in donating to the food bank can do so on their website. $100 feeds a family of four for 50 days.
No proof of need is required, all they ask is a statement on the registration form declaring they are in need and agree to not trade, barter or resell the food.
When people do show up on Tuesdays, Hendricks asks people don't show up too early as it is a school day and cars/buses are constantly going in and out of the parking lot. There's always enough time to pass out to everyone who attends.
"They have been very gracious hosts to us. My biggest concern is that we don't abuse their hospitality. It's a matter of safety for students and buses."
If a person isn't able to make the food giveaway due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons, they allow pickups by proxy.
Every box given out has a slip of paper for the next giveaway with a form they can fill out. A friend or relative can then present that slip of paper to volunteers giving away food where they can then carry away additional food for that specific household.
Hendricks estimates there's an average of three households per pickup serviced this way.
He also said they usually end up servicing around 225 households overall.
"I figure if people are humble enough and willing to come and ask for help, we're ready to give them a helping hand."
Those who want to volunteer with or donate to the Food Giveaway in Oscoda are encouraged to call the Oscoda Assembly of God at 989-739-5406.