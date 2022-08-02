Election Results

Update @12:37 a.m.: All Iosco County precincts have have reported, and preliminary elections results are posted. 

Update @11:11 p.m.: Results of 14 of 18 precincts reporting. Commissioner primaries for the District 4 and 5 have been decided. Incumbent Commissioner Jay O'Farrell beat out challenger David Chandler in District 5, and in District 4 Incumbent Commissioner James Miner was beat out in the primary by challenger Brian Loeffler. Oscoda Township's four precincts are yet to report.

Tags

Trending Food Videos