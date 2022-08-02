Update @12:37 a.m.: All Iosco County precincts have have reported, and preliminary elections results are posted.
Update @11:11 p.m.: Results of 14 of 18 precincts reporting. Commissioner primaries for the District 4 and 5 have been decided. Incumbent Commissioner Jay O'Farrell beat out challenger David Chandler in District 5, and in District 4 Incumbent Commissioner James Miner was beat out in the primary by challenger Brian Loeffler. Oscoda Township's four precincts are yet to report.
Update @10:33 p.m. Results of 11 of 18 precincts reporting for Iosco County.
Update @8:46 p.m.: Results for Reno Township have come in. The Reno Township fire millage has passed 108 yes votes to 21 no votes.
Update @8:17 p.m.: No results for the primary election have come in yet to the Iosco County Clerk's office. Polls in Iosco County, as well as Michigan's other 82 counties, closed at 8 p.m. Iosco County has reports ballot totals due from 18 different precincts. Please check back for updates throughout the evening.
TAWAS CITY — These primary elections results are reported as they are made available from the Iosco County Clerk's office. The results are preliminary until certified by the Iosco County Board of Review.
The board of review is set to meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, to certify the results.
County Commissioner District #1 (6 of 6 reporting)
*Robert Huebel (R): 512 votes (Winner of Republican Primary)
Jeffrey Linderman (R) 353 votes
County Commissioner District #2 (3 of 3 reporting)
Cynthia Schwedler (D) 390 votes (Winner of Democratic Primary)
*Terry Dutcher (R) 304 votes (Winner of Republican Primary)
Mark Miller (R) 224 votes
County Commissioner District #3 (5 of 5 reporting)
Rebekah Mason (D) 452 votes (Winner of Democratic Primary)
*Charles Finley (R) 828 votes (Winner of Republican Primary)
County Commissioner District #4 (3 of 3 reported)
Brian Loeffler (R) 533 votes (winner)
*James Miner (R) 364 votes
County Commissioner District #5 (9 of 9 Reported)
David Chandler (R) 389 votes
*Donald Jay O'Farrell (R) 489 votes (winner)
Editor's note: An asterix (*) ahead of the aforementioned candidate's name denotes that the individual is the incumbent. The winner of this respective primary contest will go on to the November general election ballot for their respective party.
County-wide millage proposals (14 of 18 reporting)
Iosco/Arenac District Library Millage Renewal
Iosco County Animal Control Millage (passed)
Iosco County Commission On Aging Millage Renewal (passed)
Iosco County Emergency Medical Services Millage Increase (passed)
Iosco County Operating Tax Levy Millage Proposal (failed)
Iosco County Veterans Services Millage (passed)
Township Millage Proposals
Baldwin Township Road Millage Renewal (passed
Burleigh Township Fire Protection Millage (passed)
Plainfield Township Medical First Responder Millage (passed)
Plainfield Township Fire Millage Renewal (passed)
Reno Township Fire Protection Millage (passed)
Tawas Township Fire Millage Renewal (passed)
Tawas Township Road Millage Renewal (passed)
Hale Area Schools Operating Millage (5 of 6 reporting)
East Tawas Mosquito Control Millage Renewal (passed)
Whittemore Fire Protection Millage (passed)
99th District State Rep. (18 of 18 reporting)
Mike Hoadley (R) 2,853 votes (Winner of Iosco County Primary)
Earl Lackie (R) 248 votes
Shawn Petri (R) 781 votes
Governor of the State of Michigan (18 of 18 reporting)
Tudor M. Dixon (R) 1,395 votes (Winner of Iosco County Primary)
Ryan D. Kelley (R) 887 votes
Ralph Rebandt (R) 159 votes
Kevin Rinke (R) 1,103 votes
Garrett Solando (R) 700 votes
Editor's Note: The winners of the 99th District State Rep primary, as well as the governor primary, will go on to be on the November General election ballot for their respective party.