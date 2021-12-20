Update to this story:
According to officials with Oscoda Township water department and the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority, a boil order that was issued due to a water main repair that was taking place on Space and Flight streets on the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport only impacts a small area around the break, and not the entirety of the township.
This means, officials said, that water does not have to be boiled in most of the township, only in the small area impacting two buildings near the break. The boil order issued did not specifically indicate this information, however.
Employees of those airport businesses have been informed of the order, officials said. Any questions on this issue should be directed to the water department by calling 989-820-6941 or by emailing water@oscodatownshipmi.com. The order said the issue was expected to be resolved by Thursday, Dec. 23.
OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Water Department issued a boil advisory for water customers in the township due to a possible bacterial contamination issue during a water main repair.
According to the warning, issued Monday by the department, a section of the water main in the township near Flight Street and Space Street, on the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport was being repaired and “due to the loss of press, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.”
The advisory states that although the bacteria is generally not harmful, and are common throughout the environment, the public should not drink township water unless it is boiled. They recommended bottled water as an alternative to the tap water until the order is lifted.
“The (township) will get pressure restored as soon as possible and water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples,” stated the warning.
Officials said they expected to get the issue resolved by Thursday, Dec. 23 and “customers will be advised when the boil water advisory” has been lifted.
They advise that boiled water or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.
According to information from the Centers for Disease Control, it is safe to use water under a boil advisory for bathing, but it is important to make sure none is ingested until the boil order is lifted. They recommend that small children being bathed be watched especially to make sure they do not ingest the water.
More information on the boil advisory order can be found by calling the department at 820-6941 or by emailing water@oscodatownshipmi.gov.