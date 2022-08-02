OSCODA — The Hot Rods and Heroes Cars and Crafts Weekend is a new event that organizer and Oscoda resident Bill Bickel hopes will be an annual fundraiser event for the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park.
The events take place Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 in Oscoda, Bickel said, and are sponsored by area businesses.
Bickel said he and his wife, Donna, created the event with the idea that they wished to give back to the community, as well as create a exciting car show event for area hotrod enthusiasts to show off their classic cars and hotrods, and give the public a chance to check them out and have some fun at the veterans park.
A veteran himself, Bickel and his wife put up their own money to kickstart the festival, purchasing trophies and furnishing prize money for the car show winners this year. There will be 10 prizes given out for $100 each, he said.
The event itself is two days, and will take place over Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, Aug. 6 will be the Hotrod Hangout and Cruise from 5-7 p.m. at the sponsor’s location Bravata’s Restoration. Bickel said there will be food and refreshments at the event, and said at 7 p.m., cars involved in the cruise will leave and line up at the Memorial Park for a cruise south from the park through Oscoda on F-41 to US-23, then down Lake Street, ending at the Oscoda American Legion Hall.
“The Legion staff will have their outside Tiki Bar and outside food venue open for us until 10 p.m.,” Bickel said.
Bickel said those who wish to enter their cars for the Sunday car show, can then leave their rides at the Memorial Park overnight, if they wish, as security will be at the parking to make sure no one is tampering with vehicles.
The following day at the Veterans Memorial Park, the crafts and car show portion of the event, sponsored by Janis Tire & Auto, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park.
Bickel said there will be a swap meet and craft vendors available at the park, and registered vehicles for the car show can line up as early as 11 a.m. and the show itself will kick off from noon until the cash prizes and awards are presented at 3:30 p.m.
Bickel said that there is going to be live music, face painting for the kids, and all kinds of different things going on during the car show. He said the park’s exhibits will be open for the public to view as well.
Registration for the car show is $25 for a vehicle, which can be paid in advance or those who wish can register the day of the show. He said those interested in registering can email him at bbickel@kalittaair.com.
Bickel said those who may want to have a craft booth at the event could do so by paying a $50 vendor fee. He said all registrations for both vendors and the car show will go into a donation for upkeep and maintenance at the park.
Bickel said the ultimate goal is to raise around $3,000 for the park. He said as a veteran himself, he and his wife discussed wanting to start giving back to the community and came up with the idea for the car show.
He has already partnered with Bravata’s Restorations, and owners Jason and Jessica Bravata on one event earlier this summer, and is now partnering with Jeff Janis for the car show. He said he was very thankful for those sponsors and said if it wasn’t for them the event could not be possible.
Bickel said he knows the community is generous. For example over the Fourth of July weekend, he was able to gather $1,400 from returnable cans at Rogers in Oscoda that will be donated to the park. He said park organizers have worked very hard over the years to get the park off the ground, but still needs funding and has a lot of work to do to get the park where they would like it for future generations.
“They want to continue, maintain and increase the amount of displays in honor of our area veterans,” Bickel said. “I have a lot of people who I knew who I was stationed with that are being displayed on the park’s Pentagon Service Memorial and I want to continue to have that for future generations to see.”