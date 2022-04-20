BALDWIN TWP. — AuSable Valley Audubon officials are excited to announce that they will be hosting a totally outdoor Tawas Point Migration this May, only a month away.
They ask the birding public to please tell their friends and mark their calendars for the mornings of May 13-15 for the event.
This relaxed birding event will take place at the Tawas Point State Park located in Baldwin Township. Local birder volunteers will be available to chat about birds, bird sightings and other birding topics. Volunteers will be located at three specific identified areas of Tawas Point.
Additional volunteers will also be available at the welcome table to answer any questions and provide directions and materials for popular independent “hot spots” around Iosco County for birding.
The Tawas Lighthouse outdoor area is the location of the welcome table and registration desk. This year registration is free along with maps and birding materials.
For additional information please leave a message for either Sue Duncan at 989-701-5471 or Ruth Golm at 989-724-5679.