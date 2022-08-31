OSCODA — In reviewing the contest entries, no one guessed the correct 549 feet but 6 people guessed 550 feet. The tiebreaker was how far away the rocket came down from the launch pad. While the rocket had angled slightly into the wind (known as “wind cocking”), once the parachute was out the stronger than expected wind aloft blew the rocket to a landing 247 feet down wind from the launch pad.

The closest guess was 230 feet, followed by 210 and 150 feet.

