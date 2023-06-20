WEST BRANCH – Officials with District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) announce the addition of a new program available to residents in Iosco, Alcona, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties.
Named Community Connections, the program utilizes a proven, evidence-based model to help communities come together to support their under-resourced residents and to improve population-wide health and wellbeing. This is achieved by offering connections to community resources for adults, children and families.
There are no eligibility requirements – everyone is invited to take advantage of Community Connections when they need help. Assistance and services may be provided through phone calls, home visits, office visits, or community interaction and can be delivered by registered nurses, social workers, and/or community health workers (CHWs).
A CHW is a frontline public health worker who is a trusted community member and has a close understanding of the community they serve. This relationship enables the worker to serve as a liaison between health and social services to facilitate linkage to community resources.
Here are a few examples of the kinds of community resources that Community Connections can help residents connect with:
• Finding you a doctor or dentist
• Enrolling you in health insurance
• Answering questions about wellness or being sick
• Getting food or a place to live
• Buying, preparing, and eating healthy food
• Your concerns about abuse or violence in your life
• Answering questions about family planning (birth control)
• Finding translation services
• Educational advancements like GED classes, college courses
• Employment opportunities and trainings
Clients can be referred to the Community Connections program by a healthcare provider, community agency, health department employee, or other community members (including themselves). To refer yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.dhd2.org/personal-health-services/cc and click on the blue “Make a Referral” button.