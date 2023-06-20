WEST BRANCH – Officials with District Health Department No. 2 (DHD2) announce the addition of a new program available to residents in Iosco, Alcona, Ogemaw and Oscoda counties.

Named Community Connections, the program utilizes a proven, evidence-based model to help communities come together to support their under-resourced residents and to improve population-wide health and wellbeing. This is achieved by offering connections to community resources for adults, children and families.

Tags