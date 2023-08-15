STAFFING THE NEW CENTER – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital has announced the addition of a wound care center to its specialty services in Tawas City. Among the staff at the new facility, pictured here from left, are Jennifer Lemmer, RN; Laura Hanley, RN; Deb Rievert, OTR-L MBA; Physician Practice Manager Kelly Manning; Laura Reitz, DPM; and Carlyn Hinish, DPM.