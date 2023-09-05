TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital recently honored Registered Nurse Karen Dettmer, with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses®.
The award recognizes the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care that she provides to patients and families every day.
Dettmer works in the emergency department at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. She was nominated by a patient who appreciated being treated with kindness and compassion after seeking help through the emergency department.
According to a hospital official, this is just one example of the care and compassion that Dettmer exhibits every day for patients.
“Karen’s passion for her profession, and the empathy she exudes for patients and their family members is inspirational,” said Rose Goick Saddler, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital administrator.
“Karen’s selfless commitment to her job and every patient is truly an affirmation for all of us. Nurses like Karen are heroes every day, and her dedication to excellence is what makes her an extraordinary nurse at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.”
DAISY Award® recipients are chosen by a committee at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families or colleagues.
