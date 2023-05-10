TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital received an “A” grade in the spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Ascension St. Joseph Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months.
“I am so proud of the hard work that continues to be done at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital to focus on the safety of our patients,” said Rose Goick Saddler, administrator of Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. “Our patient safety efforts make a difference in the quality care we provide, and in the lives of all of those who entrust us with their care.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses more than 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Ascension St. Joseph Hospital was also recently recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This is the eighth consecutive year Ascension St. Joseph Hospital was named to that list.
Ascension Providence Hospital, an Ascension Michigan ministry in Southfield, also received an ‘A’ Safety Grade.