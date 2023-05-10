TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital received an “A” grade in the spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Ascension St. Joseph Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months.

