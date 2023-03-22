TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the United States.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is one of five Michigan hospitals on the 2023 list. The hospital has been named to this list for eight consecutive years, since 2016.

