TAWAS CITY – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital in the United States.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX. Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is one of five Michigan hospitals on the 2023 list. The hospital has been named to this list for eight consecutive years, since 2016.
“This recognition is evidence of our team’s ongoing commitment to provide our community with the highest quality healthcare possible,” said Rose Goick Saddler, hospital administrator, Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. “We are very proud to be named a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital for the eighth time.
“To be recognized for the many achievements we have made around patients’ perceptions of care and satisfaction is a testament to our associates and providers. They are truly dedicated and committed to our Mission of providing compassionate care to the people we are privileged to serve across northern Michigan.”
“Across the nation, top 100 rural providers continue to serve as a source of inspiration for hospital leadership teams and staff working diligently every day to improve the delivery of care within their local communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “The list of award winners in each category is as geographically diverse as we’ve seen in some time, which is wonderful to see. We’re thrilled to be able to honor the outstanding efforts of these top performing rural hospitals.”
Now in its 13th year, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural affiliates, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.