OSCODA – Curious about Bigfoot? Then the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce has an event this weekend for you.
Actually, the chamber has two Bigfoot events scheduled this year. First, there’s the Bigfoot Pre-Bash slated for this Saturday, June 3, which will be followed by the Bigfoot Bash main event Sept. 29-30.
The June 3 Bigfoot Pre-Bash will be held at the Shoreline Players Theater, 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda, while the Sept. 29-30 Bigfoot Bash is at Oscoda High School.
Leading up to the Pre-Bash, there are a host of contests, including:
• Bigfoot Bash Art Contest
• Bigfoot Bash Song Lyrics Contest
• Five- to six-foot-tall Bigfoot Wooden Carving – Tickets go on sale at the Pre-Bash and are sold throughout the summer with the winner being drawn at the Bigfoot Bash on Sept. 30.
• Where’s Bigfoot? – Watch the chamber’s Facebook page for when Bigfoot shows up at one of its sponsors. Each like and share on one of those posts will get you one entry to win (to be determined).
The Bigfoot Pre-Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the chamber’s website, the following is a brief schedule for the Pre-Bash:
• 10 a.m. – Doors open. There will be a few tables with vendors and sponsors to check out. Attendees can grab some merchandise and snack before they find their seats.
• 10:30 am – Welcome presentation with important information about the Pre-Bash. The winner for the Song Contest will be revealed, plus other announcements.
• 11 a.m. – The first speaker will be on stage.
• 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The event will take a small break.
• 1 p.m. – The second speaker will take the stage, followed by a small break for pictures with the speaker.
• 2 p.m. – The third speaker will address the audience, followed by a small break for pictures and questions.
• 3 p.m. – Audience Town Hall.
• 4 p.m. – Question-and-answer session with the speakers.
Listed below, is a rundown on the Bigfoot Pre-Bash speakers
• Jeff Hansen – An Oscoda resident for more than 50 years, Hansen has been interested in the Bigfoot phenomenon since he was in high school. His continued interest in Bigfoot led him to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) website in 2012, and he attended his first BFRO expedition in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in 2013.
Since then, he has attended many public and private outings. As a volunteer investigator for the BFRO, Hansen has investigated sightings in Northeast Michigan, including Iosco and surrounding counties. He describes himself as a “skeptical believer.”
• Jim Sherman – The Augusta resident is a history teacher at Birmingham Groves High School, and is also a BFRO investigator. In his spare time, for more than three decades, he has hunted the elusive Bigfoot – which often takes him into the forests of the Upper Peninsula. He also produces a “Bigfoot Hunters” Roku video blog channel.
Sherman is a sought-after speaker and presenter, with recordings of Bigfoot’s vocalizations.
• Marc DeWerth – In 2012, DeWerth and the Ohio Bigfoot Organization, along with many associated organizations and friends, created the Ohio Bigfoot Conference. Since then, the conference has grown into the premier Bigfoot conference in the world, drawing thousands of people each year. The event features top-rated speakers from across the Bigfoot community who share their experiences and knowledge in the subject of Sasquatch. From television personalities, academics, local and national investigators and other prominent figures, the conference has something for everyone. It sells out every year, with visitors coming from as far as New Zealand.
For more information, call the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce at 989-739-7322, or send an e-mail to events@oscodachamber.com.