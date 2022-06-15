HALE – The Plainfield Township farmers market is welcoming shoppers and vendors alike, as the weekly event is now open for the 2022 season.
Representative Cheryl McDonell says that the market features such items as crafts, maple syrup, honey, baked goods, birdhouses, flowers and whatever vegetables are available that week.
“We are always accepting vendors and offer locally grown and locally produced items,” she added.
The Plainfield Township farmers market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this schedule will continue through the month of September.
The artisans, bakers, gardeners and other participants will again be selling their goods in front of the Plainfield Township Resource Center, located at 220 N. Washington St. (M-65). The property is situated between the fire department and the library, just north of the light in Hale.
The cost for vendors is $10 per space, for each market day, and those interested in setting up a booth may contact McDonell at 728-4273 for more details.