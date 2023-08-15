HARRISVILLE – Sunrise Gardening Club will welcome well-known garden writer and instructor Janet Macunovich who will give a presentation on Michigan Native Trees in the Landscape on Aug. 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The presentation will be held at the Alcona County Library – Harrisville Branch at 312 W. Main St., Harrisville.
The club is asking people to register for this free presentation by going to www.ReLeafMichigan.org and clicking on the link to reserve a spot at https://www.releafmichigan.org/uploads/1/1/3/4/113491487/harrisville_presentation_flyer_8.22.23.pdf.
Any questions can be directed to Ann Pringle at 910-691-7735.