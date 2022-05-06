ALPENA — Alpena Community College invites the public to attend the Evening with the Arts student art exhibit on Friday, May 6, 2022, 7-9p.m. The event is located in the Joynton Fine Arts Center, located on the Alpena Campus on the north side of Johnson Street. The event is free; no tickets required.
The exhibit, held on the last Friday of fall and spring semesters, showcases the work of ACC Fine Arts students. Exhibitions usually include hundreds of art projects including computer-generated images, design, sculptures, drawings, ceramics, paintings and photography. The event is very popular and attracts hundreds of viewers from around Northeast Lower Michigan.
For more information contact Art and Design Instructor Brian Schorn at 989-358-7230 or schornb@alpenacc.edu.