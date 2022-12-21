OSCODA — Amanda Bergeron had a simple plan-put some netting around a giant beach ball and drop it from a crane on New Year’s Eve at the Oscoda Beach Park. Bergeron’s husband, David Bergeron who works in construction, had a different more complicated idea that involved lots of rope.
On Saturday morning, on the former Wurtsmith Air Force base, their plans came together with the help of Griff & Son as they tested out the ball drop two weeks before New Year’s Eve.
“We went with my husband’s plan. We tied all the rigging this morning in our yard. His plan worked perfect. I should know now to trust him and his technical mind,” Bergeron said after the test run.
The first ever New Year’s Eve beach ball drop will take place at midnight at the Oscoda Beach Park on Saturday, Dec. 31.