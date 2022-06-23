HARRISVILLE — A host of summer events have been set by organizers of the Craftmaker's Cabin in Harrisville. The cabin is located near the intersection of US-23 and M-72 in Harrisville.
On July 1 from noon until 5 p.m., there will be a craft show at the Cabin, with more than 20 vendors participating. The show continues the following day, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be the last day of the show.
On July 16 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a pop up craft show held at the cabin, as well as one the following month, Aug. 20, at the Cabin.
Anyone with questions about the events can contact Nancy Miller by calling 734 904-0108.