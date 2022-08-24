OSCODA — On the weekend of Aug. 26-28 more than 350 Scouts and Scouters from all over the State of Michigan will converge on the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport for the first ever Oscoda Wurtsmith Aviation Camporee.
Sponsored by the Wurtsmith Air Museum and the Shoreline District of the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of America, the event will encompass all of the requirements for the Aviation Merit Badge and be taught by local aviation experts and the Scouts of Venturing Crew 7 and Troop 7G, chartered to American Legion Post 274 in Oscoda.
The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority has had the event on the books for nearly a year and the United States Department of Defense has approved the event for military static display aircraft.
Kalitta Airline Maintenance is touring the Scouts through their maintenance facility and an engine repair shop. The Wurtsmith Air Museum will be open for extended hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the Scouts of the Scout Aviation Maintenance Experience will be showing off their fine craftsmanship in the form aircraft they have restored to flight status and aircraft they are currently restoring.
A huge attraction for this year is the appearance of the Midland Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The Chapter will be offering free flights to most of the Scouts in attendance. For many it will be their first actual flight in a real aircraft.
If the event is appreciated by all, it will likely become an annual or biennial attraction for the Oscoda area during the last week of August every year.