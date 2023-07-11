OSCODA – Oscoda Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Vacation Bible School July 13-15.
With a theme of “The Armor of God,” the event will feature songs, Bible stories, games, snacks and crafts and will be held from 6 to 7: 30 p.m. each day for children ages three through the fifth grade. On Friday, July 14, at 5 p.m., there will be a bouncy house for the kids to play in. Pizza will also be served.
On Sunday, July 16 those attending the event are invited back to the church with their families and friends at 10:45 to see what their children enjoyed during VBS. Immediately following that morning service, they are invited to stay for a pig roast.
The church is located at 343 N. Second St. in Oscoda.
For more information, contact Pastor Jim Young at 989-339-0166.