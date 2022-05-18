NATIONAL CITY – This Saturday, May 21, Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) will host its first fundraiser of the year – “Pancakes with Peggy” – from 9 a.m. to noon.
Details and sign-up opportunities for the various programs which the nonprofit is hosting this season, will also be available.
For a free-will donation, suggested at $5 per person, guests are invited to bring the family for breakfast, support the TRC mission, check out the farm, meet the horses, learn about the services offered and experience nature on the trails of the property, including the evolving sensory trail.
Mascot Peggy the Pegasus will welcome visitors to the farm, along with TRC staff and volunteers, barn cats Peg and Gus, and the horses and chickens which roam the grounds.
No reservations are needed, and attendees may also opt to pay in advance online, by going to https://givebutter.com/bRF3hI.
The menu includes sausage, juice, a coffee bar and pancakes. The latter will be topped off with local favorite Britt Family Pure Maple Syrup, which will be provided by Bill and Cyndie Britt, and goods have also been donated by area grocery stores.
The free-will donation will be collected as participants enter the property at 4800 Old State Rd. in National City, located northeast of the M-65 and M-55 intersection. All contributions will go toward capacity building for Pegasus Springs’ many expenses, as well as to continue providing the center’s unique, equine-assisted services to all of Northeast Michigan.
Offering hope to families is the mission of Pegasus Springs TRC, which is now in its fifth year. The nonprofit serves children and adults with cognitive, emotional and physical disabilities, in mounted and unmounted equine activities, as well as U.S. Military Veterans through the Huron Heroes & Horses program.
Youth Advisory Council grants via the Community Foundation of Northeast Michigan will be utilized this season, to offer affordable participation in the programs for those ages 8-18 within Iosco, Alpena, Alcona, Oscoda and Ogemaw counties. The focus for youth this year is addressing mental health, using unmounted equine-assisted activities and learning.
For information on how Pegasus Springs can help, visit www.pegasusspringsmi.com or call 820-1787.
The TRC 2022 summer season will kick off on July 11, and run through Nov. 15. Hours are by appointment only, and the facility is closed on Sundays.
The initial sign-up opportunity for the summer camps and other activities – which are first-come, first-served – will be during the Pancakes with Peggy event. Following this, people can sign up online starting Monday, May 23, through the website noted above.