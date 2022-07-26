EAST TAWAS – Iosco County 4-H will hold “Camp on the Move,” a one-day camp for youth ages eight to 12 as of Jan. 1, 2022.
The free summer camp will be held on Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bolen Park, 750 Newman St., next to the East Tawas Community Center.
Over the course of the day campers will take part in five different activities revolving around movement. Activities will include smoothie bike, pound class, magical movement, minute to win it games, and creating Rube Goldberg machines with random supplies. 4-H’s goal with these activities is to expose youth to a variety of hands-on activities and maybe spark an interest in a future career path.
Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who wish to attend, but aren’t yet a 4-H member, can enroll in 4-H Online for free and then sign up for camp by creating an account at https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-up. Active 4-H’ers can log in to their 4-H Online account and from the navigation menu, select event, register for a new event, and select “Iosco County On the Move” Day Camp.
For more information about 4-H, contact the MSU Extension Office at 989-362-3449.