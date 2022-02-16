WHITTEMORE – Ruckle Farm, located at 2070 Nile Rd. in Whittemore, will serve as the site of the Landowner Environmental & Economic Workshop which has been set from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 1.
Lunch will follow the free event, for which participants are asked to RSVP by this Friday, Feb. 18. To sign up, contact ogemawmaeap@gmail.com with the names of those who plan to attend.
The event is designed for landowners, farmers, homesteaders and hunt clubs, with topics to include the Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP); Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program; new and emerging pest and weed identification; forest management practices and programs; pollution risk, such as spill kits, agrichemical record keeping, sprayer calibration and insurance; legislative matters involving one’s land; and conservation practices and funding opportunities.
A drawing will also be held, and organizers say that one lucky winner will walk away with a special grand prize.
The workshop is sponsored by TCA Insurance, formerly Tri-County Agency, and is co-hosted by MAEAP and the Alcona, Arenac and Iosco conservation districts.
Tri-County Agency has announced that it is re-introducing itself as TCA Insurance, which is being done to demonstrate its commitment to maintaining local ownership in an era where many independent agencies have been acquired by large corporations backed by private equity.
As Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) members, the insurance provider notes that it is committed to the MFB mission – to represent, protect and enhance the business, economic, social and educational interests of their local farm community.
To establish this commitment, TCA Insurance representatives say they are excited to announce two upcoming activities, one of which is the Landowner Environmental & Economic Workshop.
A tire recycling/collection event is also in the works and will be hosted at Nelkie Farm in Tawas City. Planned for late March, more information will appear in a future edition of this publication.
As for the March 1 workshop at Ruckle Farm, TCA Insurance notes that participants will also be able to earn up to four Restricted Use Pesticide credits from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Attendees can earn a MAEAP Phase 1 credit, as well.
A certified forester and representatives from the Natural Resources Conservation Services will be guest speakers at the workshop.