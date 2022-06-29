NATIONAL CITY – The All Lakes Block Party which made its debut last year is set to return with a full weekend of fun for the entire family, this Friday through Sunday, July 1-3.
It will be held at the community center on the Sand Lake Heights Men’s Association property, located at 4059 Indian Lake Rd. in National City, and will feature both indoor and outdoor activities for those of all ages.
Spouses David Malenfant and Robin Blemaster, owners of D&R Land & Lakes Marathon, introduced the event in 2021 and are again organizing the block party for 2022.
Starting things off at noon this Friday, July 1, will be a Senior Lunch catered by the Iosco County Commission on Aging. A euchre tournament will follow, and those interested in joining the meal are asked to register by calling 469-9361.
Friday Night Bingo for Adults is the next scheduled event and it will be held inside the community center. Doors are to open at 4 p.m., with Early Bird starting at 6 p.m.
The Family Walk-In Bingo activity will go on from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the pavilion on the Men’s Association property, and the cost is 50¢ per game.
Organizers say that there will be lots of great prizes for both children and adults, and that there’s no need for dabbers, as kid-friendly sliding window cards will be available. Further, once the bingo games are over, participants are encouraged to stay in their lucky seats for even more fun.
The Brown Bag Auction – also known as a white elephant sale – will then get underway at 8:30 p.m. Continuing until dusk, it will feature plenty of fun and surprises for everyone.
Wrapping up the entertainment on the first night of the All Lakes Block Party, will be an outdoor family movie. Displayed on a large, 25-foot screen, the show will begin at dusk and there is no charge to attend.
Film goers are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and, while snacks and drinks will be available, attendees may also pack their own.
Additionally, all children are welcome to stop into D&R Land & Lakes Marathon, on the corner of Indian Lake and Esmond roads, to cast their vote for the movie that will be played. Voting ends at noon this Friday, July 1.
Kicking off day two of the block party this Saturday, July 2, will be a parade starting at 10 a.m. from Eagle Park. The theme is “Fourth of July,” there will be three cash prizes up for grabs and participants can register their float or vehicle during the 9 a.m. line-up for the procession.
The craft show that will be held on Saturday, all day until dusk, is said to offer something for everyone. It will return for several hours on Sunday, as well, and all crafters and vendors are welcome.
The cost for those looking to set up a booth is $25 a day or $40 for both days. This will be first-come, first-served and anyone interested in selling their items can stop by the Marathon station or call the business at 362-1286 to reserve a spot.
As guests enjoy the block party, the Women’s Auxiliary Fast Service Window will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Along with “Judy’s Famous Nachos Supreme,” they will be serving up nachos and cheese, hot dogs and kielbasa with homemade sauerkraut.
Another highlight of the event is the Family Midway that will go on rain or shine under the pavilion, from noon until 3 p.m. Visitors of all age groups are welcome to try their luck at the various games in an attempt to win tickets, which can then be redeemed for their choice of the more than 500 prizes that will be on hand.
A cornhole tournament has also been scheduled and the registration will begin at 1 p.m., with the games commencing at 2 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee and the competition will feature cash prizes. For more details, contact Ron Quinkert at 734-634-5311.
Accompanying the evening entertainment on Saturday will be live music by the band FLiPSiDE, from 7-11 p.m.
For the final day of the 2022 All Lakes Block Party on Sunday, July 3, attendees are encouraged to come out and show off their “toys” – be it tractors, classic cars, golf carts or other vehicles/equipment – from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also taking place between these hours, will be the return of both the craft show, as well as the food that will be offered at the Women’s Auxiliary Fast Service Window.
The live musical entertainment, featuring rock and country, will be provided by Half Deck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While there will be no liquor sales on site, Blemaster notes that guests are welcome to bring coolers with their own adult beverages during the band performances. However, it is asked that people leave glass containers at home, as only cans or plastic will be allowed on the premises.
For further information about the second annual block party, call D&R Land & Lakes Marathon representatives at 362-1286.