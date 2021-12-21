OSCODA – The Compassionate Friends (TCF) of the Oscoda Area held its 7th Candle Lighting as part of the Worldwide Candle Lighting on Dec. 12.
As the candles were lit outside at 7 p.m. the group was part of hundreds of thousands of persons honoring the memory of children around the world who have gone too soon, creating a wave of light around the globe.
The group celebrate their loved ones so that their light may always shine.
Five Candles were lit first representing the families’ grief, courage, memory, the light of love and the light of hope.
Then the group of more than 30 participants lit their individual candles representing their children, grandchildren, siblings and loved ones. While the candles burned on this windy and chilly evening, the names of our loved ones were read.
The evening concluded with a quote “When the time comes for lighting festive candles, let them remind of you not only what you lost, but also of what you had.”
Families received ornaments with the quote “Your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.”
The Compassionate Friends mailed ornaments and candles to their members who could not attend so they could light their candle at home.
The Oscoda Chapter of The Compassionate Friends meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Sacred Heart Church Family Center at 7 p.m. Its mission is to assist families towards a positive resolution of grief following the death of a child, of any age, or any cause.
For more information you can call 989-254-5888, check us out on Facebook or our website www.tcf-oscoda.org.