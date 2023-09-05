OSCODA – The Oscoda Downtown Beautification Committee (DBC) has shared that a blast from the past is returning to the community, with the DBC Scarecrow Contest.
The registration period – which begins this Wednesday, Sept. 6 – will remain open through Tuesday, Sept. 26. Setup is then scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 1, with the voting to commence two weeks later on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Once the judging concludes, all are invited to head to the Pocket Park in downtown Oscoda, where the winners of the 2023 contest will be announced at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.
According to organizers, the DBC Scarecrow Contest will feature cash and donated prizes for the first through third place winners, as well as the entrant who earns the honorable mention title.
They add that this will be a fun activity for everyone, including businesses, organizations and families/individuals. Also, the event is open to those in both Oscoda and AuSable townships.
If a participant doesn’t have a storefront or building to exhibit their entry, the DBC can assign them a spot, which will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
As for any families looking to take part, they are encouraged to showcase their scarecrows in their front yards, to make the neighborhoods festive.
A map will be provided, for display locations and voting purposes.
Along with ensuring that at least one scarecrow is included, the only other rule is that the displays must be family-friendly.
Anyone who is uncertain as to whether their idea is family-friendly, may call Gina Provenzano Palmiter at 248-412-3355, or Belinda Brunner Kusibab at 586-764-4544.
They can be contacted via e-mail, as well, at OscodaDecoContest@gmail.com, which is also how people will register for the event. To enter, include in the message the name of your business, organization or the family/individual who is participating. Contestants are also asked to note where their displays will be situated, or whether they need to be assigned a location.
An engaging event for spectators, as well, Palmiter and Kusibab have pointed out that it will be fun to get into the car on a crisp fall day with your family, while driving around and checking out all of the displays.
For additional details, including a chance to vote, visit the Facebook page for the Oscoda Beautification Contest. Those with further questions, or who may be interested in donating to the prize package for the event, can learn more by contacting Palmiter and Kusibab.
Following the fall contest, the scarecrow displays must be taken down between Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 5-11.