SHORELINE CAST — The cast of the upcoming Shoreline Theater production of Nunsense includes, from left to right, Leslea Witter, Nicole Markey, Cher Nentwig, Rebecca Collier and Emily Peters. Performance dates for Nunsense are November 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at www.shorelineplayers.org or at the box office before each show.