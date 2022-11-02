OSCODA — The Shoreline Players are in rehearsals and readying for performances of their opening show the habit-forming musical comedy Nunsense.
Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood are unavailable after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo played by Emily Peters, streetwise Sister Robert Anne played by Leslea Witter, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia played by Nicole Markey, the Mother Superior Sister Regina play by Cher Nentwig, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert played by Rebecca Collier – stage a talent show to raise money. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, they’re sure to make a bundle.
Nunsense is provided by Concord Theatricals with book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin. The Shoreline Players production is directed by long time member, performer and director Renee Diener working with musical director and pianist Amy Merrick and producer Sue Miller with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
Performance dates for Nunsense are November 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at www.shorelineplayers.org or at the box office before each show.
All performances are at the Shoreline Players Theater located 600 N. Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District of Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library. For more information on the Shoreline season or upcoming events go to the website or call 989-739-3586.