OSCODA – Carol’s Baby Pantry and the Christmas Gift Rooms will be opened on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments must be made in advance by calling 820-5786.
The pantry accepts parents of new born babies through the age of three.
The pantry is located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. Use the library’s parking lot. The pantry is in the Fresh Start Fellowship Church to the right of the library.
Acceptance of donations to resume Jan. 11, 2022. The pantry accepts diapers, baby wipes, clothing from infant size through size 4T, as well as monetary donations.