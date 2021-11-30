EAST TAWAS – As a reminder, the community Christmas festivities sponsored by the East Tawas Business Association (ETBA) will go on this Saturday, Dec. 4.
The fun will commence with the annual Christmas Parade, beginning at 5 p.m. from the East Tawas Post Office on the corner of Newman and East Lincoln streets.
The procession will continue down the first three blocks of Newman Street, and those who want to participate in the parade are asked to contact Katy Butzin at Tawas Bay Dry Cleaners, by calling 362-5161.
Immediately following this will be the return of a long-standing holiday tradition, with the yearly tree lighting event at the corner of Newman and Westover streets, which will also be accompanied by music.
As reported, this was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the ETBA is ready to bring back the display for 2021, in what will mark the 47th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The entertainment will continue from here, with event goers being treated to cookies and hot chocolate as they line up for a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.
The ETBA notes that masks will be provided and required for the children wanting to sit on Santa’s lap.