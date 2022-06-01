EAST TAWAS — A new satellite chapter of Oscoda Rotarians are coming to town in East Tawas.
Those interested in volunteerism, world peace and the eradication of polio are encouraged to stop by Barnacle Bill’s at an 8 a.m. breakfast on June 7. Please RSVP with Gaylynn Brenoel of the Oscoda club; gbrenoel@hotmail.com, or call 305-2959.
By default, the group will be a satellite club of the Oscoda club, but once they get 20 members, they can charter as their own club.
“There’s been interest in starting a Rotary Club in the Tawas area for quite a while. The timing is right now. A very talented and enthusiastic group of people who care deeply about the greater Tawas community are coming together with a collective purpose to serve. Oscoda Rotarians, with leadership from Dr. Gaylynn Brenoel, are thrilled to help this group get started,” said Pastor Pam Harkema, Oscoda Rotary’s President-Elect.
Sue Skiba of Suzie Brews is the new chair. Courtney Jones of Central Dispatch will be the group secretary, meeting coordination will be by Mary Morse of the Harbor Lights Pregnancy and Information Center and East Tawas Police Chief Frank Anthony is chairman-elect.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in its members. Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Its 46,000+ clubs work together to:
- Support education.
- Grow local economies.
- Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene.
- Promote peace.
- Fight disease (best known for near eradication of Polio worldwide).
- Save mothers and children.
- Protect the environment.