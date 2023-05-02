OSCODA – Nineteen local artists, ages seven to 70, are featured at the Spring Art Show at the Robert J. Parks Library, located on Skeel Avenue in Oscoda Township’s Wurtsmith District.
The Spring Art Show kicked off with a reception on Saturday, April 22. Patrons of the arts mingled with the artists and enjoyed refreshments at the third annual event.
The works on display were created using several different media including photographs, paintings, paper, quilting and multi media. The youngest artist, Hudson Bergeron, entered his drawing of a penguin, which he titled “The 1st Penguin in the Arctic,” and noted penguins are his mom’s favorite animal. Other artist statements included the inspiration for pieces.
Library Director Robin Savage, who is also a featured artist, spent Friday night after the library closed setting up the exhibit that fills the main room. Some of the local artists submitted multiple pieces and have their own wall or area in the library.
Most of the pieces are available for sale at very reasonable prices, starting as low as $25. Those that aren’t are marked “NFS” not for sale. For Konnie Spenceley it is her first time to exhibit her works. She was excitedly chatting with Savage at the reception.
The Spring Art Show will be on display at the library through the end of May. The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.