OSCODA – The Michigan Walleye Tour’s tournament in Oscoda took place on July 15 and 16. More than 80 fishing teams from all throughout the state made their way to the mouth of the AuSable river to compete for large cash prizes and entry to the championship level, as well as undisputed bragging rights.
Fishing teams were given no boundaries and allowed to fish anywhere throughout Lake Huron, including Saginaw Bay.
“It’s fun guessing which boats will head south where the fish are plentiful, and which boats will head north where the fish are typically bigger but harder to find,” says angler’s wife Kelly Hume, contributor and promoter for the event.
Teams were allowed to keep eight of the fish they had caught but were only permitted to weigh five fish; the cumulative weight of which, spanning both days on the water, determined the tournament’s winners.
The event kicked off with a “Kids Meet the Pros” segment, which included a fishing tactics and safety course and gave junior fishermen an opportunity to learn from veteran anglers before getting out on the water.
Fishing teams launched at 7 a.m. on both days of the tournament, returning around 3 p.m. each day to perform live weigh-ins on a stage which members of the public were welcome to watch.
Although the first day of the tournament saw relatively mild weather and boating conditions, the second day of the tournament received a fair share of heavy rain and lightning. These conditions were erratic, however, and did not persist the entirety of the day. When questioned, most fishing teams did not believe that the second day’s weather conditions had a negative impact on their results.
Trophies and cash prizes of varying amounts were distributed to the first 22 placing teams, with the first place award being $12,000; altogether, $41,000 was distributed. There was also an additional $5,000 in prizes and first and second place awards for the largest catches of the two days.
First place in the tournament was fittingly secured by boat No. 1: Chris Allred, James Allred and Chad Walters, with a cumulative weight of 50.28.
Second place was awarded to boat No. 64: Jason Trapp and Kyle Everitt, with a cumulative weight of 42.68.
Third place was awarded to boat No. 30: Jason Kaniszewski, Gooby Kaniszewski and Nathan Seiferlein, with a cumulative weight of 40.71.
“It was overwhelming as a director to have so many people from the local community just showing up and asking to lend a hand,” says Michigan Walleye Tour Director Jeff Willis. “By far, it’s the biggest community support we have had in the 2023 season.”
The Michigan Walleye Tour was supported by the following organizations during it’s 2023 run:
Top Tree Provisioning, Oscoda Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Oscoda Irish Pub, Edelweiss Tavern, Sunrise – Citgo, Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, Roger’s, AuSable River Store, Wolverine Credit Union, Kalitta Air, Tremors Underground, Sunrise Kava Cafe, Tony Dawson Inspection Services, MCO Construction, AuSable Inn Restaurant, Heritage House Realty, Huron Distributors and Vinnie’s AuSable Hardware.