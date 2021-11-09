OSCODA – The Loaves and Fishes Café will open its doors for its 12th season on Mon. Nov 15.
Lunch (soup, sandwich, and dessert) will be served on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a drive through from the Oscoda United Methodist Church parking lot.
Entrance to the drive through is from Dwight Street behind the township hall.
Lunch is free to all who come, although donations are accepted.
This mission is funded with donations from service clubs and organizations, grants and private donations. As an all volunteer endeavor, they always welcome people to help serve, prep and cook.
If you would like more information or want to volunteer, please contact Bill or Kay Gaines at 739-2779.
The group gives their sincere thanks to all who join this effort in whatever capacity they are able.