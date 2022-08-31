OSCODA — The Huron Shores Artisan Hall is pleased to announce a reception on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 4-6 p.m., to launch an Invitational: “Here and There.”
This show features the work of four Michigan artists whose themes include nature and wildlife.
Kim Diment grew up in Oscoda and demonstrated her gift for art at a very young age, when she would sketch the animals she encountered during walks along the AuSable River.
Her fascination with animals continues to inform her work, and she travels all over the world to paint animal life. Diment earned a double major at Michigan State University in zoology and fine arts. After teaching high school art for 13 years, Diment became a full-time artist in 2003.
She lives on the AuSable River in northern Michigan and owns the Main Branch Gallery in Grayling. For more information about Kim Diment, including her many awards and exhibits, visit www.kimdiment.com.
Janice Dumas is a watercolor artist whose love of nature and its beauty has led her to focus on plein air painting (painting in the landscape rather than in a studio) for the past 15 years.
Dumas is a founding member of the Michigan Plein Air Painters and has travelled extensively in Michigan for plein air paint-out events. Dumas grew up in southwest Michigan and received her BFA from Wayne State University in Detroit. For more information about Janice Dumas’s many exhibitions and awards, visit www.janicedumas.com.
Terry Lowell, former Captain in the U.S. Army, is a self-taught sculptor, woodcarver, and woodturner. Lowell grew up in Colorado, earned a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University, and currently lives in Harrisville.
Lowell’s sculptures feature wildlife and intricate design and graphics, and his work has been exhibited in galleries and juried events in Colorado and Michigan. His sculptures and turnings were most recently featured in July and August at the Thunder Bay Arts Council in Alpena.
Ann Rataj is a multidisciplinary artist who has worked a two-dimensional format in paint, charcoal, and foil printing, and a three-dimensional format using both additive and subtractive methods.
After attending Bob Jones University for her BA, Rataj received her BFA from the University of Iowa and MFA from Eastern Michigan University. Her work takes inspiration from nature, still life, and concepts from Jungian psychology.
Rataj first met Kim Diment when she had her as a student in ninth grade art class. She and her husband, David, purchased the Huron Shores Artisan Hall in April 2021. To learn more about her permanent collections and exhibitions, visit annrataj.com.
The evening of fine arts will be complemented by live music performed by Tipsico Road, a husband and wife duo from Millington. Bobby and Teresa Lamrock are gifted musicians who perform around the state and whose repertoire includes covers of Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and more.
The Invitational: “Here and There” will be on display in September and October. Gallery hours are Sunday, 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located on 112 N. State St., Oscoda. The reception is open to the public and free of charge.