OSCODA — On June 20 in a hangar at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport, four Venturer Scouts started work on a seven-week project to rebuild a 1965 Cessna 150E airplane.
The Scouts applied to be selected for the Scout Aviation Maintenance Experience (SAME) last March because they are interested in aviation. In fact, they are passionate about it.
This years Scouts are all members of Venturing Crew 7 in Oscoda. While this is the 4th year of the SAME program, it is the first year that all of the scouts have been so local. Past years have seen scouts from Ohio, Nevada, New York, Maryland, West Virginia and even The People’s Republic of China attend SAME.
The newest member of Crew 7 is Colin Kaul, an 18-year-old Eagle Scout, and high school graduate from the Saginaw area, he is extremely interested in aviation and very excited to learn the skills associated with the upkeep, repair, and rebuilding of aircraft.
Colin learned how to do an oil change on a Cessna, including running the engine and checking for leaks. Next up is Crew 7’s second newest member, Kathryn Armstrong from Tawas City. ‘Kat’ is a 10th grade student at Tawas Area Schools and was ecstatic when her application for SAME was approved. As a member of Venturing Crew 7 and Troop 7, she has already had an opportunity to fly a real airplane and she loved it! The third SAME Scout this year, Nate Stormer is the Crew President of Venturing Crew 7, both he and Colin are graduates of National Youth Leadership Training and experienced campers. Nate is very interested in aviation related technologies and super excited to be enrolled in SAME this year. Rounding out the SAME scouts for this year is Larson Yates. Larson attends Oscoda Area Schools with Nate where he is starting 9th grade in the fall and Nate is starting 11th grade.
Nate and Larson are also members of Scout Troop 959 in Oscoda. Kat and Larson will attend National Youth Leadership Training at Gerber Scout Camp on two three-day weekends as part of SAME.
In early August, all of the SAME scouts will visit the National Museum of the Air Force in Dayton, Ohio where they will see the techniques used to preserve historic aircraft. Many of the aircraft they will see are one-of-a-kind; like the XB-70 Valkyrie Super Sonic Strategic Bomber, many of the Presidential aircraft, the training mock-up of the Space Shuttle, and many others like Tacit Blue, a B-52, a B-36, the B-17 (Memphis Belle), and the B-29 (Bock’s Car).
The Crew of the Memphis Belle was the first Crew in the European Theater of Operation in World War II to survive 25 combat missions. Bock’s Car was the aircraft that dropped the nuclear bomb on Nagasaki, Japan. The National Museum of the Air Force is the World’s largest aviation museum.
This year the scouts are starting off under the tutelage of John Veld. John is an exceptional sheet metal and composite specialist who worked at Wurtsmith AFB during the late 1980s where he worked on B-52s and KC-135s. He also has experience working on F-4 aircraft. He retired from the Air Force but has stayed very active in aviation and holds his Private Pilot Certificate from the FAA.
His civilian experience in aviation is broad as he completed three home-built aircraft which all flew! The scouts will learn how to rivet, cut sheet metal, precisely bend sheet metal, drill sheet metal and conduct aircraft repairs in accordance with the Cessna Service Manual, advisory circular 43-14B, and a supplemental type certificate allowing for an engine with 50% more horsepower than the plane was originally designed to fly with. They will redesign the radio racks and instrument panel to accommodate modern flight instruments.
Soon, SAME goes on hiatus for two weeks while the local Scouts and Venturers head for the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia for two glorious weeks of Scout Camp just west of Lexington.
When the Venturers return to SAME on July 11, they will be in for a series of treats. The first week back, Luke Conway, of Kline Aircraft Engines in Brooklyn, Mich. will teach them how to disassemble and reassemble a real aircraft engine. Each year the SAME participants build a certified aircraft engine.
In week three, the second week back, Sanford Sweet, Fixed Base Operations Manager for Phoenix Composites at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Community Airport will superintend the Venturers as they install systems into the aircraft like brakes, flight controls, fuel lines and aircraft electrical wiring.
In week four, Matt Jonatzke, an Eagle Scout from Lapeer who works as the Avionics Manager at Lapeer Aviation, will be up teaching the scouts how to wire the complicated harnesses for the modern avionics (radios, etc) that will be installed.
During week five, Aaron McGinnis will be teaching the scouts textiles as they learn commercial sewing and how manufacture an aircraft interior. The fabrics used are Aramid (Nomex) and Kevlar because these fabrics do not support combustion. The fabrics are much more challenging to work with than the fabrics you are accustomed to. Kevlar is actually used to make bullet proof clothing and it is ridiculously difficult to cut. The hangar has two floor mounted Juki commercial sewing machines that are very different from machines people own at home.
Week six is run by Sasha Lazic. Mr. Lazic is a maintenance supervisor for Atlas Air in Cincinnati Airport in Kentucky. Normally he day is filled with managing multiple teams of mechanics as they tend to the needs of Boeing 737, 757, 767 and 777 aircraft converted for cargo use. Lazic has a different side as well and owns a general aviation repair business as well so he is able to relate general aviation tasks on small aircraft with the needs of the complex systems on intercontinental airliners.
Week seven sees Veld back at the maintenance bench directing the Venturers again. By week seven they will be proficient at many tasks and hope to have the engine mount and engine installed as well as the nosegear. The project plane is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2023. The summer of 2024, the Venturers will start a 1967 Cessna 150G. That plane waits patiently in a corner of the hangar with its wings removed until it becomes the center of attention.
All of the time spent in the SAME program by the Venturers is credible toward certification as a FAA certificated airframe and powerplant mechanic. Scouts have many superb opportunities to explore different vocations. For instance, at the end of each eleventh grade year, all local Venturers are offered an opportunity to attend either Boy’s State, sponsored by the American Legion, or Girl’s State, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Each of these programs teach rising seniors about our American Democracy, State and local government.
If you know children in the local area, tell them about Scouts. Young men who are 11 or have completed the 5th grade, but are not yet 18, can join Troop 959 sponsored by the Oscoda Methodist Church. Troop 959 meets at the Oscoda Methodist Church every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Young women who are 11 or have completed the 5th grade, but are not yet 18 can join Troop 7 sponsored by American Legion Post 274 in Oscoda. Troop 7 meets at the Hope-St. John’s Church on Mill St. in AuSable at the Lake Huron beach on Wednesdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Both Troops camp monthly on weekends. Troop 959 attends Camp Rotary for a week each summer near Clare, MI. Troop 7 attend Goshen Scout Camps – Camp Bowman in Virginia for two weeks every summer. You can call Alan Avery at 820-5035 for information about Troop 959 or Dr. Pete Mapes at 937-212-8435 for information about Troop 7.
Young men and women who have completed the 8th grade, or turned 14, but are not yet 21, are welcome to join Venturing Crew 7. Venturing Crew 7 is a coeducational scouting Crew sponsored by American Legion Post 274 in Oscoda. The Crew meets at the Hope-St. John’s Church every other Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. The Crew also attends Goshen Scout Camps – Camp Bowman for two weeks every summer.
If you are interested, call Dr. Mapes at 937-212-8435. Financial aid is available for financially challenged scouts. For instance, the 7-week SAME program is free to all scouts accepted. The value of SAME per scout is estimated at $6,000. Scouts who complete the SAME program can apply for a scholarship worth around $22,000 to pay for all flight training expenses for a year. Uniforms are provided for free and help is available for camp expenses to qualifying families. For information about Venturing, Call Dr. Pete Mapes at 937-212-8435.