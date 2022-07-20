OSCODA — The Shoreline Players opened their third rendition of Broadway music with their Hats Off to Broadway III show that opened, Friday.
Audiences at the Shoreline Players Theater experienced highs and lows with some laughter in between as the cast of talented local singers performed.
Musicals, Broadway, and New York City . . . they are forever linked, helping to describe each other. And although the word “Broadway” can be defined in different terms there is none more accurate than this: Broadway is a place where imagination comes to life!
With that theme in mind the show began with Tina and Jay Wells setting the stage for the extravaganza of Broadway shows and songs.
There is nothing that compares to seeing a musical live. When you’re seated in the theater and the lights go down, you know you’re in for a treat. It can be lighthearted excursion or one full of epic emotion.
The cast includes Patrick Boje, Matt Cleary, Rebecca Collier, Tim Curtis, Paige Dalpizzol, Renee Diener, Shana Forbes, Greg Gjerde, Paul Grabstanowicz, Jane Hackborn, Eric Joseph, Lisa Mandeville, Nicole Markey, Cher Nentwig, Linda Ramsdell, and supporting cast members Robert Diener, Owen Markey and Danica Markey.
The show is directed by Joseph working with assistant directors Renee Diener and Rebecca Collier and is produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producers Chelsea Miller and Greg Gjerde.
Light and sound design is by Joseph and the tech crew includes Coral Miller-DeGraff and Logan Pittman. Mary Staweke, Chelsea Miller, Alex Markey and Kevin Miller are the stage crew.
Joseph designed the set and constructed it with Greg Gjerde, Aaron Nelson, Matt Cleary, Jane Hackborn, Patrick Boje, Sue Miller and Chelsea Miller. Set painting was done by Collier, Markey, Renee Diener, Madeville, Sue Miller and Chelsea Miller. Set artistry was done by Collier, Mandeville and Sue Miller.
Mandeville is the program designer, cast board creator, and the box office manager. Box office assistants are Kathy Abernathy, Gary Mandeville and Tammie Wilson. The concession stand is run by Eric Koppen, Tammie Wilson and Rose Wilson.
Hats Off to Broadway III continues this weekend with performances July 22, 23 and 24. Friday and Saturday show times are 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. at the Shoreline Players Theater. The air-conditioned theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue in the Wurtsmith District, next to the Robert Parks Library in Oscoda.
Tickets for adults are $15, student tickets are $10 and will be available before each performance at the Shoreline box office. For more information about this production or other upcoming Shoreline Players events you can call 739-3586, go to www.shorelineplayers.org or find us on Facebook.