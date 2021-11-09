EAST TAWAS – The 2021 firearm deer season opens Monday, and Iosco County’s two newspapers will once again offer its annual Big Buck Bonanza.
And the winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza will once again take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2021 – the lucky hunter will win a Remington Model 700SPS Bolt-Action 30:06 rifle, valued at $749, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
One of the oldest “Big Buck” contests in Northern Michigan, the area buck competition continues its deer hunting heritage this weekend as the two Iosco County local newspapers again sponsor the Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza.
The sister newspapers join hands with many Iosco County merchants to provide cash and merchandise prizes, not to mention bragging rights for a year, to the best bucks taken during the 2021 firearm deer season.
The deer amassing the most total points will be declared the grand prize winner. That prize is awarded based on field-dressed weight, number of antler points, and antler spread.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers goes to the buck with the most antler points.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points.
Other prizes are offered by sponsoring merchants.
The contest is open to hunters in three counties, including Iosco, Alcona and Arenac.
And everyone who enters their buck has a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
All of the remaining contest prizes from the various merchants are awarded based on a random drawing at the end of the season from the cards of all those who entered the contest by taking their deer to a contest weigh station.
Those weigh-in and registration stations are located at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas and Roger’s Family Foods & ACE Hardware, 5112 N. US-23 in Oscoda. Weigh stations ask that if possible, you bring along a friend to help get your trophy hung up on the scales.
Rules for the contest are simple. Any buck shot in Iosco, Alcona, or Arenac counties between Nov. 15-30 is eligible, regardless of the hunter’s place of residence.
The biggest buck winner is the buck which gets the most total points under the contest point system.
The scoring system awards one point for each pound of field dressed weight, one point per inch for each inch of antler spread at their widest point and five points each for each point on the antlers. To be counted as a point on the rack, the protrusion must be at least one-half inch long.
For example, a 141-pound field dressed buck with a eight-point rack and a 14-inch spread would total 195 contest points.
Hunters should bring their deer in and enter regardless of size, however, since hunters can win merchandise or services prizes which are awarded in the random drawing from all entries in the contest.
Winners of all of the prizes will be announced in the edition following the closing of the rifle season on Nov. 30. Winners also will be contacted by mail.
Prizes offered by local merchants in the contest include:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $44;
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $59.95;
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation;
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter;
Wellman’s Party & Bait of Oscoda, $20 gift certificate (excludes beer and wine);
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate;
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman;
AuSable Do It Best Hardware and Surplus of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $35;
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Hunting Knife Set, valued at $50;
AuSable River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card;
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125;
Gary Oil of Oscoda, a $100 gas card;
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, a Hunter’s Gift Basket.