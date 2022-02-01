OSCODA – The 8th annual Ray Ray’s Pike Town USA Fishing Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, February 19th on Van Etten Lake. The tournament is held to raise funds for individuals who need financial assistance when diagnosed with cancer says Rich Eberhart, President of the tournament club.
Eberhart says the tournament is held in honor of his brother, Ray Eberhart who passed away from multiple myeloma cancer in January of 2014.
The cost to enter is $15. The grand prize for the largest fish is $500 with other minor prizes awarded to runner-ups.
Registration starts at 7:00 a.m. and weigh-ins will take place at 3 p.m.
The tournament is set to take place on Michigan’s free fishing weekend so all members of the community can participate regardless of whether they have a license or not.