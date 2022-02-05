EAST TAWAS – While making online purchases or visiting big box stores to check off items from one’s gift list remains a popular option, there was still plenty of in-person patronage at locally-owned shops throughout Iosco County this holiday season.
In fact, on top of sales being up in 2021 for a number of these establishments, some reported that this was their best year yet.
One such individual was Natalie Brummeler, owner of Blue Bear Jewelry in downtown East Tawas, whose store not only pulled off this accomplishment – but did so without even having an online shopping option.
Since there are so many one-of-a-kind pieces and an ever-changing lineup at Blue Bear, Brummeler explained that it would be hard to stay on top of this. If an item were posted for sale online, it would essentially have to be taken right down again. However, in addition to the store’s website and Facebook page, customers may contact staff, who will take photos of the current inventory for shoppers to select from if they can’t make it into the store in person.
This February will mark 11 years since Brummeler’s business has been at the Newman Street location, and she shared that 2021 was the best year to date.
“People have been so good,” she expressed, adding that customers from downstate and out of state came through the doors of Blue Bear Jewelry to make holiday purchases, and that there were also a lot of people from the community who supported shopping local this past year.
As for what they were drawn to most, Brummeler said it was all over the board but that one of the consistently big sellers are Michigan stones – such as the jewelry which incorporates copper, Petoskey stones and natural gemstones.
Other popular items are the Tree of Life merchandise, as well as the professional, college and high school sports-themed goods.
For example – from necklaces and rings, to bracelets, key chains and earrings – patrons can choose to fashionably display their love of the Michigan Wolverines or Michigan State Spartans. Stunning red and white jewelry in the shape of footballs and basketballs to represent the local Tawas Braves, or blue and white for the Oscoda Owls, are also among the selections.
Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to some adjustments for the business, Blue Bear Jewelry has adapted well and even thrived during the changes. For instance, Brummeler hasn’t let the cancellation of gemstone conventions and other events where she would procure items for the store limit the selection. Instead, she simply dug more into her current suppliers and those with whom she has already worked, and the results have been positive.
“There’s always something new,” she said of the pieces in her store, where she and her staff also pride themselves on offering something for every person, occasion and budget.
While some people hand-picked gifts for their loved ones from Blue Bear Jewelry this season, others opted to let the recipient make the selection by giving them a gift certificate to the store. With Brummeler noting that the sales of gift certificates were up just slightly in 2021, it indicates that a large contributor to the successful season came from those who purchased actual items.
This was also the case at Kathy Jane’s Unique Boutique in Hale, which boasts a trendy and charming collection of clothing and jewelry, hats and scarves, bath and body products, exquisite handbags, fashion-forward coats/jackets and even some home décor items.
According to owner Kathy Alward, while there were indeed a lot of gift certificates sold, customers bought more items in the 2021 giving season than they did certificates.
Also similar to that which was reported at Blue Bear Jewelry, Alward says that holiday sales were up at Kathy Jane’s, over last year.
“Clothing and jewelry were our most popular items sold,” she said of the more sought after merchandise. She also noted that the boutique’s online sales held steady, and were similar to that from the prior year.
For those looking to explore the outdoors – and to do so accompanied by high-quality gear for their adventures – need look no further than Nordic Sports in East Tawas.
When asked whether the sales in 2021 were greater, less than or comparable to 2020, and what he believes the reason was for this, owner Gary Nelkie shared that overall, the store ended 2021 with a strong holiday season. This didn’t come without some hurdles along the way, though.
“Like all businesses, Nordic Sports has faced our share of ups and downs during these past two years,” he stated. “Supply chain woes were our biggest challenge for the 2021 holiday season. Product was often not available for reorder, resulting in some lost sales opportunities.”
However, helping to combat this is that for the past two years, Nelkie says consumers have had a renewed interest in getting outdoors in nature and living healthy.
“Nordic Sports bills ourselves as ‘Adventure Outfitters’ and we have always been focused on connecting customers to our local natural features and outdoor experiences,” he noted.
“Locally, we’re very fortunate to be living adjacent to 120,000 acres of Huron National Forest, the AuSable River, and Lake Huron,” Nelkie continued. “Local residents and out-of-town visitors are discovering what this northeastern corner of Michigan has available to them and they’re stocking up on clothing, footwear, gear and equipment for their local outings and adventures on trails and waterways.”
Nordic Sports is known for selling the hard to find quality, top name-brand functional products which provide these individuals with features, comfort and enjoyment for their outdoor experiences.
“These products are rugged and durable and the clothing and footwear has proven equally popular for everyday lifestyle wear,” Nelkie pointed out.
“Currently, our overwhelming feeling is one of excitement as we witness all of these people heading outside more and enjoying our local area,” he also remarked. “A good percentage of new participants has really contributed to the momentum boost.”
Another area establishment which has experienced some momentum of its own, is Cathy’s Hallmark in Oscoda.
With a wide array of items for both men and women, as well as those of all ages and interests, shoppers are sure to find something that will appeal to anyone on their gift lists – this includes knocking out the task of buying for that one person who always seems to be tricky to shop for.
2021 was one of the best years for the business, according to owner Joe Maxwell, who also operates a Hallmark in Traverse City. “It’s been a great year,” agreed his wife, Cathy.
While there are some staple items at the shop which have always remained popular with patrons, such as the beloved Hallmark ornaments and greeting cards, Maxwell manages to maintain the traditional favorites but also keep up with the times through bringing in new inventory to meet the wants of customers.
For example, while holiday season sales were positive this past year, and up a bit from the numbers in 2020, a big chunk of the business at Cathy’s Hallmark was generated during the summer months. So, the focus of the store this time of year begins to shift to tourism, while still accommodating the local patrons.
Along with the Hallmark ornaments, Maxwell said that clothing is always a big thing at the store. This includes options for both children and adults, in a variety of styles, brands and colors.
Another hit with customers is the jewelry which is available and Maxwell cited Pura Vida, in particular, as a great line which is also fairly inexpensive.
Candy and other edible goods, puzzles, stuffed animals, hats, figurines, souvenirs, candles, fashion accessories and plenty of other items help round out the offerings at Cathy’s Hallmark, as do the Michigan-shaped air fresheners which come from a company in Midland.
Some of the smaller, stocking stuffer type products are well-received by buyers, such as the air fresheners, and Maxwell said that he probably sold more of these than anything else, as far as individual items.
“I couldn’t believe how many stickers we sold,” he added, of the varied, colorful collection which – like a number of other products in the store – either feature Michigan-themed images and slogans, and/or are made right here in the mitten state.
One example is the “Michi-Gummies” candy, featuring shapes of both the upper and lower peninsulas. Maxwell said that these just started being offered at Cathy’s Hallmark in 2021, and have been going over great with shoppers.
A selection of inexpensive yet durable totes was also a huge seller this past year. The bags are admired for their versatility, as well, and Maxwell noted that people have used them for everything from storing laundry, to filling them up for a day at the beach.