OSCODA – As a reminder, donations will be welcomed at Roger’s Family Foods in Oscoda this Friday, Dec. 10, to benefit Iosco County Toys for Tots.
Oscoda Township Police Department personnel will be at the venue to help collect the contributions, all of which will remain local to brighten up the season for less fortunate children in the community.
Event organizer Sarah Danek says that new and unwrapped toys will be accepted, as will monetary donations.
While all gifts are appreciated, she points out that the local Toys for Tots nonprofit is putting an emphasis on teens this year, as this is the age group which currently has a greater need for items.
Those looking to chip in this Friday may drop off donations at Roger’s, which is located at 5112 N. US-23, any time between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.