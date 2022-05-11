EAST TAWAS — The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office will be hosting the 2022 Veterans Benefits Fair to be held in East Tawas.
The event will be held at Rushman Hall, known as the former Knights of Columbus Hall, and is located at 821 Newman St.
The event was created to help area veterans learn about services or benefits that can be obtained for those who served in the U.S. Military. Those who plan on attending the event are asked to register by visiting MichiganVBF2022.Eventbrite.com
Event coordinators said that those interested in potentially becoming vendors for the event, should contact Ryan Sanderson by calling 989-448-9670 or by emailing SandersonR2@Michigan.gov.
Veterans who want more information about the event, or about veterans’ services available in Iosco County should contact Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney by calling his office 989-362-6571 or by emailing him at RWhitney@IoscoCounty.org.
Among the many vendors and resources that will be available at the event include:
- VA Representatives
- DD-214 Retrieval
- Veteran Service Officers
- Employment Resources
- Housing Resources
- Health Care Recourses
- Employment Resources
- Education Resources
- Community Non-Profits
- Quality of Life Resources.