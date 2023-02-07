OSCODA – The month of February is packed full of fun activities for children, youth and adults at the Robert J. Parks library in Oscoda.
The following activities will also take place at the library in February:
• Blind Date with a Book takes place Feb. 7-15. Find a new book or genre to fall in love with.
• The Great Backyard Bird Count presentation with birder Peggy Ridgway takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
• On Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Hope Shores Alliance will be giving a presentation on Teen Dating Violence that is free and open to the public.
• On Feb. 16 Ladies Craft Night starts at 4 p.m. Advance registration is required.
• P&P Art Class also takes place on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
The month of activities wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 25 with Hunter Bergeron’s book signing from noon to 1 p.m. Hunter is seven years old and the son of Amanda and David Bergeron. The public is welcome and encouraged to come out and support Hunter.
In recognition of Valentine’s Day the library is selling select romance novels for 25 cents all month long. A local author adult scavenger hunt is also taking place all month long. More details are available at the Circulation Desk.